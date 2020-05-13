Lee and Barb Brownlow to celebrate 62nd anniversary

On Sunday, May 17th Lee and Barb Brownlow, Wild Rose, will celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary. Of course the family would like to celebrate as usual, but will instead be from the driveway or talking a distance from an open window. Their love of each other has been so very respected and honored by their three children and five grandchildren as leaders of their close family. They also have two great-grandchildren and on May 2nd received the news in person from Minneapolis that another is on the way. Party later, Happy Anniversary now.