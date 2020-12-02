Learn different popcorn recipes at February Lunch & Learn

If you are looking for a creative, family-fun event, consider attend the February Lunch & Learn: Popping Up with Popcorn and Hot Cocoa. In this workshop you’ll get to sample delicious and different seasoning recipes to be used with popcorn.

This tasty and nutritious snack can take on many flavors from salty, savory, or sweet. You’ll take home easy recipes to add variety to this popular snack food.

Crockpot Cocoa will be served for your sipping pleasure. You’ll make and take a bag of hot cocoa mix home with you.

This class is taught by Mary Ann Schilling of the Waushara County UW-Madison Extension office. The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 12-1 p.m. in the Demonstration room of the Waushara County Courthouse, Wautoma.

Please register for this class by calling the UW-Madison Extension office at 920-787-0416. To reserve a box lunch for a small fee, please call 920-787-0416 by Friday, Feb. 21.