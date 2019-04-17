John & Julie Attoe to share biking experience at HCE International Dinner

On Tuesday, April 23, John and Julie Attoe will share their experiences from their bike trip through Germany.

The dinner menu includes: Sauerbraten, rouladen, egg spatzle, red cabbage, German potato salad, gurkensalat (German cucumber salad,) rye bread, haselnusstorte (hazelnut torte,) schwarzwalder kirschtorte (black forest cherry torte,) non-alcoholic wine punch, coffee, tea, and milk.

The dinner is being held in the Demonstration Room at the Waushara County Courthouse, 209 S. Saint Marie Street, Wautoma. Registration will be at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and the program at 7 p.m. There is a fee to attend, and it can be made payable to Waushara County HCE and mail to PO Box 487, Wautoma WI 54982. Reservations can be made by calling the UW-Extension Office At 920-787-0416.