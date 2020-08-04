The importance of being counted

by Chad Kinsella

During this difficult time, many people are looking for ways to help. Perhaps one of the easiest ways to impact the community right now is to complete the 2020 census. A few minutes of your time will ensure that the community receives proper funding from the federal government, that the state is represented properly at every level of government, and that research on the community is accurate for the next decade.

Every 10 years, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution (Article 1, Section 2), the U.S. Census Bureau literally counts everyone who lives in the United States and its territories. This year, census day is April 1. It is a snapshot in time. Not only are you required to respond, but responding is in your and your community’s best interest.

An accurate census count ensures that the community receives its share of $860 billion distributed by the federal government for a host of programs, including Medicaid, Medicare, highway funding, Pell Grants, school lunches and other food assistance, and aid to low-income families. Your response to the census helps to ensure that the community receives the public services it needs.

The census is 10 questions and should take just a few minutes to complete. All information is confidential and protected by federal law. Answers can be used only to produce statistics. Identifiable information cannot be shared with other agencies, even law enforcement.

It has never been easier to respond, whether online at my2020census.gov, over the phone at 844-330-2020, or by mail – all without having to meet a census taker.

Make sure that you and every person in your household is counted. This includes babies, children, and the elderly.

Encourage family, friends, and neighbors to complete the census. Share with them that not only is it required by law, it does a lot to help their communities.

College students who live off campus should complete the census for where they live during the academic year as well. Students who live in residence halls are counted in a different way and do not need to complete an individual census form.