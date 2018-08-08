Hunting Education course to be held at Wautoma Gun Club

The Wautoma Area Hunter Education instructors have openings for the next Hunter Education course. To purchase a hunting license in Wisconsin, anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973 must have completed a Hunter Education course. This course will consist of four sessions. The course materials for the class will be distributed to registered students at 11 am-1 pm on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Dairy Queen Restaurant, W7740 State Road 21-73 in Wautoma. All classes are held at the Wautoma Gun Club, 210 E. Chicago Road in Wautoma, scheduled for 6 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 4, Thursday, Sept. 6, Friday, Sept. 7, and at 9 am Saturday, Sept. 8. Complete attendance is a requirement. All students under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at registration. To pre-register for the class, go online at: www.gowild.wi.gov, select the ‘education’ tab/everyone/safety classes. Classes are of limited size, so pre-registration is required. Students lacking internet access can pre-register by calling Keith Kasubaski at (920) 787-7423 strictly between the hours of 5-9 pm. All attendees must have a Wisconsin DNR Customer ID Number prior to registration. No student will be registered without a Customer ID Number. Students who have not yet been assigned a Customer ID Number by taking other DNR safety classes or hunting in the mentoring program, must call the Wisconsin DNR at 1-800-936-7463 between 7-10 pm and obtain this information.