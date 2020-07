Shirleigh Milena Rader, daughter of Kendra and Cris Rader, Eagle River, was born June 6, at 1:08 a.m. weighing 8 lbs. and 15.9 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long.

Shirleigh joins a brother, Henry at home.

Shirleigh’s grandparents are: Kelsey and Erica Gustafson, Webster; Lisa Rader, Hancock; and Dan Rader, Wisconsin Rapids.