High fire danger continues during the weekend

Gusty winds, very low humidity, and little-to-no precipitation lead to a week of critical fire weather conditions. The threat is predicted to continue into early next week with elevated fire danger across the state.

To help keep Wisconsinites safe, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues to request that the public avoid outdoor burning, including limiting the use of campfires and off-road vehicles and to avoid disposing hot ashes from woodstoves in grass or wooded areas.

Fire control officials are concerned that the cooler temperatures and slightly lesser winds will cause the public to become complacent as Wisconsin enters the peak of wildfire season. The main factor going into the weekend is the very low humidity levels (~15-20%), coupled with tinder dry vegetation. Fires under these circumstances can start easily and spread quickly.