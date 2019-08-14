Heartland House residents participate in Shararock

Residents at Heartland House, Wautoma, were intrigued by the article in the Waushara Argus a few weeks ago about Shararock, so a group got together to decorate rocks with an encouraging word. The rocks will be placed out in the community for someone else to find. Those who find the rocks are encouraged to post and hashtag the word on Facebook, and then place the rock somewhere else for another person to find. The rocks are hashtagged with the encouraging word as well as #heartlandhouse in hopes they can follow where the rocks have travelled. Pictured are two of the residents who participated, Lucille Doege and Karen Harke.