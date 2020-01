Spring Rose HCE Club presented personal care items to the residents of Rosemore Village in Wild Rose. Spring Rose HCE Club holds their meetings at Rosemore the third Monday of the month at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome. Pictured are Carrie Bowen, Rosemore Administrator, and Spring Rose Club members, Mary Ann Erdman, Nancy Lauters, JoAnn Yeska, and Bernie Schmitt.