Hancock hosts Wisconsin “Outlander” retreat

Hancock hosted the Wisconsin “Outlander” retreat on June 9 and 10. The group, which consists of over 300 members from throughout the state, are fans of the Diana Gabaldon “Outlander” series. The group supports a Facebook page where the only prerequisite of joining is a love of the “Outlander” Series and living in the state of Wisconsin. Some of those in attendance with Jamie Fraser were Marie Sinur-Schmidt, Jody Allen, Carrie McKenzie, Kathy Allison, Lynda Westbrook, and Annie Yunk.