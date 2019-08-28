Hancock Area Veterans make donation to Ted Lewko

Hancock Area Veterans Association (HAVA) President Woody Wickersheim traveled to Nashville, TN. To present a check to Coloma Veteran Ted Lewko and his wife Terra to help them during this trying time. Ted is in Cancer treatment at the VA Hospital in Nashville. With your continued support, HAVA will be able to continue to assist other Veterans in need. To become a member of HAVA or to make a contribution to the HAVA organization please send to P.O. Box 206 Hancock WI. 54943. Any further questions please contact Dick Werner, Vice President at 715-498-3425.