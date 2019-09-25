Gleaning Project of Vision 2020 collects food for local food pantries

Volunteers gleaned vege-tables at the UW Hancock Research Station for the food pantries in the Waushara County area. Gleaning is the process of collecting produce that remains after the primary harvesting process has been completed. For this pilot gleaning project of Vision 2020’s Waushara Food Connection Workgroup, volunteers picked vegetables left in plots at the Research Station that were used for harvesting safety training to teach producers about the US Food Safety Modernization Act.

The Research Station worked with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, & Consumer Protection to plant demonstration plots to train producers on new vegetable handling laws. The vegetables harvested from these plots were provided to the food pantries following the trainings.

Volunteers gleaned or harvested the vegetables that remained after the trainings. The volunteers were able to provide the food pantries with fresh cabbage, broccoli, squash, zucchini, tomatoes, ground cherries, beans, carrots, and potatoes. The Waushara County Commodity Food Pantry will work with other county food pantries to distribute the vegetables to those in need.

This was a pilot gleaning project of the Waushara Food Connection Workgroup of Vision 2020. Vision 2020 is a committee of the Waushara Prevention Council, Inc. works with others in the community to reduce the impact of economic insecurity and build a community of opportunity. The Waushara Prevention Council, Inc. is a non-profit network of community members and organizations that collaborate and advocate for effective prevention programs serving Waushara County.

For more information about the Vision 2020 Waushara County Food Connection Workgroup contact Patrick Nehring at 920-787-0416, or patrick.nehring@wisc.edu.