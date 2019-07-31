Gardening Tips and Highlights

Preserving fresh herbs

by Christine Yesko

This time of the year gardens should be producing an abundance of different herbs. My favorites are Basil, Chives, and Parsley, and there are so many I haven’t tried.

I’ve tried drying and freezing herbs in ice cube trays, only to be disappointed with the results. Luckily, along the way, I discovered that the best way to preserve herbs is to freeze them in oil or butter. Each herb’s distinctive taste and aroma come from aromatic oils in the leaves, so preserving them in fat protects their authentic flavors. Packed in flat, thin layers in heavy-duty zip-top freezer bags, frozen herb butter and oils are easy to store.

First, wash herbs, discarding stems and damaged leaves. Spin leaves dry in a salad spinner or dry well with paper towels. Place herbs in a food processor with 1/3 cup olive oil for every two cups of leaves, or 1/2 cup unsalted butter (one stick) per two to four tablespoons of leaves. You can add grated citrus rind, ginger, or garlic for extra flavor.

To make sure herb oils are adaptable to a wide variety of uses, don’t add cheese or nuts. To package for freezing, put one cup herb oil or herb butter mixture in a quart zip-top freezer bag, then flatten and spread mixture to make a thin layer, which can be broken off into pieces as needed. Freeze the bagged herbs flat and used within six months.

These are good in soups, stews, and salad dressings, where their vivid flavors can transform and ordinary dish into a spectacular one. Herb butter can be used in sandwiches, pasta, seafood, meat, and poultry. If you spend just a little time to whirl up a few batches of herb oil or butter, you will be rewarded all winter long with vibrant flavors and delicious meals, not to mention fond memories of your summertime herb garden.