Full day of fun in Milwaukee on April 16

The iconic Mitchell Park Domes will have springtime galore during your visit to Milwaukee, plus two other environments.

The three 85-foot-tall domes house a tropical climate, a desert climate, and a seasonal display—all protected from outdoor conditions. You can stroll among the plants and flowers, including towering cacti in the desert climate. This is a treasure in the midst of the city, sure to awe any plant-lover and intrigue everyone else.

Attendees will learn about another Milwaukee icon today when visiting the Harley-Davidson Museum, showcasing the world-renowned motorcycle company with over 350 bikes on display. Known as HOG on the stock market, Harley Davidson has shaped American pop culture, and Wisconsinites proud to have them headquartered right here in Wisconsin.

What’s Milwaukee with-out a beer? Attendees will enjoy a tour of the Lakefront Brewery, voted in the top four tours in the nation on Trip Advisor. This microbrewery was founded by two brothers in 1987, and distributes across 37 states as well as some other countries.

Travel worry-free, this day trip includes all attractions, lunch, and deluxe motor coach.

There is a reduced price for members of the Wautoma Senior Center, but non-members are still encouraged to sign up. If the trip is full, a waiting list will be established. No refunds will be issued unless the waiting list can fill your space.

To sign up contact Deb by calling (920)787-2055 or stopping by the Senior Center, located at W8220 Cottonville Avenue, Wautoma.