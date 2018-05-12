Friends of Roberts Park announces project

Friends of Roberts Park announces the completion of project set for 2018 as the year draws to a close,

The Wild Rose group set out to gather donors to acquire playground equipment for the park located on the West side of the millpond. The village had been milling over the thought of acquiring more playground equipment to go along with what was already there, or possibly replaces some pieces if needed. It was unsure if the village was going to have funds to acquire the equipment itself, and it might have been possible to acquire a grant to help out in the quest.

Mary Kusche of the Friends of Roberts Park started looking into playground equipment companies to see what her group could possibly help out with. The village board approved the pursuance of an 8 seat arch swing set and a 10 spin (merry-go-round type of equipment) from Boland Recreation of Fall River.

Generous donations were received from various individuals, businesses and community organizations to help acquire the playground equipment. These people include: The Adams-Columbia Community Fund Operation Bound Trust, L&L Propane of Waupaca, Shelmet Precision and Die Casting of Wild Rose, Jenks Well Drilling of Wild Rose, ThedaCare Medical Center of Wild Rose, Dan Mielke of Wild Rose, the Wild Rose Lions Club, the Wild Rose Classic Car Show, the Farmers State Bank of Waupaca -Wild Rose Branch, Rockwood, Inc. of Wild Rose, the Wild Rose One Fund Drive, the Wild Rose Kiwanis Club, the Oakwood Bar, Restaurant and Campsite of Wild Rose, Studio 455 Photography, the Holly Funeral Home, Tom’s Garage of Wild Rose, the Wild Rose Hotel and Bar, Pineland Park of Wild Rose, Benny’s Wild Rose Market, Amazing Cleaning Service of Wild Rose, and Graphic Associates of Wild Rose. The playground equipment arrived in Wild Rose recently, and because of the ground conditions will be erected in the spring of 2019 by Wild Rose village employees Doug Jirik and Robbie Jansen.

Another project put together by the Friends of Roberts Park involves the lighted Christmas trees along the trail around the millpond, in time for the holidays. Nelson Tree Farm and ANR Tree Farm donated the trees, which Jirik and Jansen placed along the trail, with Kusche adding the lights for a pleasant event affect.

Anyone wishing to contribute to a Future Friends project, they can contact Mary Kusche at 920-622-3414.