Fire destroys home in Poy Sippi on Jan. 17

On Jan. 17, a fire destroyed a home and a shed in the Poy Sippi area. There were a pair of buildings in the W2500 block of Beechnut Road that were a complete loss.

Around 6:50 a.m., nine fire departments responded to the fire and provided water to the rural area. According to Chief Tom Marini of the Poy Sippi Fire Department, the crews were on the scene for roughly four hours.

The American Red Cross provided comfort kits and quilts to two family members at the 2535 Beechnut Rd address. No injuries were reported.