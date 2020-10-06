Feline Canine Friends’ pet of the week

Introducing the first pet of the week from Feline Canine Friends. If you tired of spending time at home alone, meet Mango, one of their adoptable cats at Feline Canine Friends, in Westfield. Mango, a fitting name for this orange fellow, is a loving friend. He would love to be your forever friend. He is a super sweet, 1 year old male cat, that has been neutered, along with vaccinations. Please visit their website felinecaninefriends.org to see all of their available cats or contact them at www.felinecaninefriends80@gmail.com or at 608-296-2000.