Family donates machine to ThedaCare in memory of son

Staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton recently accepted a donation to their respiratory therapy department. The cough-assist machine was donated by the family of Travis Dercks. The family explained it was their way to thank ThedaCare team members for the care Travis received.

“I would never have known what the caregivers do before coming into the situation we had with Travis,” said Marie Dercks, his mother. “Each person on the ThedaCare team played an important role in the care Travis received.”

Travis suffered a traumatic brain injury after an industrial accident in 2007. After his accident, his family said he was never a victim, showing strength and determination to all. Because Travis used a machine like the one donated, he was able to be cared for mainly at home.

At a small gathering for the donation, Marie told staff she was forever grateful for the team members being optimistic and supportive of Travis’ journey.

“I want other families to know, you can take care of them at home, with the help of caregivers,” said Marie. “So many of the caregivers have become part of our family.”

The family said donating the cough-assist machine was a small way of showing their appreciation. They also want team members to continue sharing Travis’ story with other patients, offering them hope, when the outcome may seem challenging.

“I know Travis would want this machine to go to good use,” said Marie. “And his story continues to live on.”