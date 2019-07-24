Fair Tykes in Training open for children 4-8 at Waushara County Fair

People of all ages love to take part in Waushara County Fair each year, and there continues to be an opportunity for youth four to eight years of age. The opportunity is the Tykes in Training showmanship contest, and it will happen on Friday, Aug. 16, at 3 p.m.

The contest will be divided into two classes: Class 1 will be Tykes in Training Showmanship Contest, youth ages four to five; Class 2 will be Tykes in Training Showmanship Contest, ages six to eight. The purpose of the classes is for the young participants to have a chance to show a dairy or a beef calf at the Waushara County Fair before they are eligible to exhibit in the Waushara County Fair.

Participants must supply their own calf, and the calf must be under four months of age or born after April 16, 2019. The calves are to be brought to the fairgrounds the day of the contest and they are to be taken home after they have been shown.

Youth who participate will receive a t-shirt and a participation ribbon after they have had a chance to be in the show ring. The judge will have the young exhibitors lead their animals around the ring and discuss their strengths and weaknesses, but the judge will focus on their enthusiasm and will not be giving any placing.

To enter your son or daughter in the Tykes in Training Showmanship con-test, request an entry form by contacting the Waushara County UWEX Office at (920)787-0416. There is no entry fee and entries are being accepted until Aug. 9.

This contest is being made possible by the Waushara County June Dairy Breakfast Committee as an opportunity for younger children to be involved in the County Fair. The contest is sure to be a big success and a lot of fun.