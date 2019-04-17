Everett Eckstein to speak at How to Plan a Garden event

The Waushara County Division of Extension will hold its next Lunch & learn on Tuesday, April 30 from Noon to 1 p.m. in the Demo Room of the Waushara County Courthouse, Wautoma.

Just in time for the gardening season, the April topic is “How to Plan a Garden.” Everett Eckstein, Master Gardener, will talk on how to plan a highly productive vegetable garden and square foot gardening.

Heidi Hensel-Buntrock of Waushara County Extension will be share information on how to enter your vegetables, arts & crafts and baking/canning in the Waushara County Fair.

Call (920) 787-0416 by Friday, April 26 to attend, and you may order a box lunch for a fee at the time of registration.