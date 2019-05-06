Enjoy live music and delicious food at Marquette County Dairy Breakfast

If you are looking for something to do on Sunday, June 9, consider attending the Marquette County Dairy Breakfast.

The event is from 7 a.m.-Noon and includes pancakes, scrambled egg bar, sausage, potatoes, apple sauce, cheese, milk, coffee, and ice cream. There is a small fee for those six and older. There will also be kid’s games, educational activities, farm animals, face painting, and a Pedal Pull at 10 a.m., with registration starting at 9:30 a.m.

Live music will be heard from Marv Nielsen & Friends, including John Lindberg and Delos Lutton from 9 a.m.-Noon.

The event will be held at the Marquette County Fairgrounds, located at 757 Main Street, Westfield.