Edward Jones surpasses $20 Million in fight against Alzheimer’s

Financial services firm Edward Jones announced today that during the first four years of their multi-year commitment with the Alzheimer’s Association, it has contributed $22 million to fight the disease, thanks to the generous support of its associates, clients and communities who have championed the cause.

The firm also renewed its commitment to the cause with new, expanded programs heading into 2020.

In 2018 alone, Edward Jones had nearly 19,000 walk participants and raised more than $3.35 million.

