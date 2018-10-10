Dr. Jennifer Culver receives PhD

Jennifer Culver of Wautoma received her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Holistic Life Coaching at the end of September. Dr. Culver performed her 18-month research project working with children and adults, teaching them mindfulness techniques, and recording the results of their academics, health, and behaviors. Dr. Culver blends mindfulness with her professional coaching and yoga business. Dr. Culver is now working closely with Dr. Colleen Pomplun of ChiroPlus Healthcare and her patients. Together they recently launched the new ChiroPlus Yoga Center, located at W7841 State Rd 21/73 in Wautoma. Dr. Culver offers up to 12 yoga classes and four meditation classes a week at the ChiroPlus Yoga Center in Wautoma, and two yoga classes in Green Lake at the Town Square Community Center. Her services are available to the public, not just ChiroPlus patients. Additionally, she is coaching clients in functional medicine, health, life, yoga, and mindfulness. To learn more or to schedule your personal session or class, Dr. Culver is available at jennifer@chiroplushealthcare.com and 920-787-0081.