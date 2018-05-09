Dr. Groos to speak at Poverty Event

Dr. Fred Groos, local physician and Bread for the World representative, will be one of the presenters at the Poverty Awareness Event on Sunday, Sept. 9 at Hope Lutheran Church, 301 East Mt. Morris Avenue in Wautoma. Bread for the World urges our nation’s decision makers to end hunger in the United States and abroad. The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. with registration beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Organizers of the Poverty Awareness Event were startled to learn that one in six Waushara County children live in poverty and that so many community members struggle to put food on the table and make ends meet.

In addition to Dr. Groos, breakout sessions will feature local experts sharing information about area resources and simple actions that make a difference and a Community Food Challenge. The Community Food Challenge simulates struggles individuals experience when they can’t afford food for themselves or their family.

The Poverty Awareness Event is sponsored by We Are in Christ and Vision 2020 Waushara County. For more information regarding the Poverty Awareness Event, contact Pastor Mike Thomas at 920-787-3920 pastormike@hopelutheranwautoma.com or Jan Novak at 920-787-6600 jan.novak@co.waushara.wi.us.