Do 1 Thing: Unique Family Needs

by Norman Duesterhoeft, Emergency Management Director

Individual (Unique Family Needs)

Every household is dif-ferent. Before disaster strikes, talk to your family about your household’s unique needs. Make a list of special items you may need in a disaster.

There are many things can members of your household cannot be without for 72 hours. Here are some of things that can create unique needs for your family: Infants and young children; prescription medication (keep a three day supply with you); health-related supplies (For example, diabetics need insulin syringes, alcohol wipes, and glucometer supplies); assistive devices (glasses, canes, etc.); pets.

When you are in a hurry, it is easy to overlook small and important items. Common items like diapers and pet food might not be easy to find right after a disaster. Trying new brands of food or formula, or not having a comfort item, can make disasters more stressful for both children and pets.

Talk to your kids about what to do in a fire, a medical emergency, or a disaster. Make sure they know where emergency supplies are kept, how (and when) to call 911, and who to call if they can’t reach you in an emergency.

A disaster may happen while you are away from home. Your neighborhood may be evacuated, or you could be trapped somewhere else and unable to get home. Consider asking a trusted neighbor to check on your pets if you can’t get home because of a disaster or emergency. You may also ask them to take your pets with them if an evacuation is ordered while you are not home. Make sure they are comfortable with your pet, and that they know where to find leashes and other supplies.

