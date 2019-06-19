Do 1 Thing : Staying informed

by Norm Duesterhoeft

Individual, (Be Informed)

Getting correct information during an emergency is the key to taking safe action. Someone in your household may not be able to receive, understand, or act on emergency information. Think about what special needs your household may have. Take action now to make sure everyone in your family will be safe in an emergency.

Emergency news or weather broadcasts may not be closed captioned. Information that is shown on screen may not be spoken aloud. Automated voices and voices over loud speakers may be hard to understand. Information comes quickly and the stress of a disaster may make it hard to understand or remember instructions. Words moving across the bottom of a television screen may move very quickly. The screen color or color of the text might make some information on television hard to read.

Make sure everyone in your family knows what to do when they hear emergency warnings. Your community may have outdoor warning sirens to warn you in an emergency. These sirens are meant to let people who are outside know they should go indoors. When you hear the outdoor warning sirens sound in your area it is not safe for you to be outdoors. You should take cover inside a sturdy building and get more information from television, radio, internet, or by contacting a friend or family member.

Contact your local government to find out if your area is covered by warning sirens, when they are tested, and when they would be activated. Make sure other members of your household know what to do when outdoor warning sirens sound.

Waushara County also uses Code Red as a way of warning residents. Code Red calls by phone, sends text messages or emails with emergency information. Check with your local emergency management or sheriff’s office to find out what other warning systems are used in your area. Talk to family members about what to do when emergency information is given.

Get a NOAA Radio

Weather can change quickly. Severe weather may strike when people are sleeping or unaware of the forecast. This can be deadly if people do not seek a safe shelter. A NOAA emergency alert radio, sometimes called a weather radio, can turn itself on when an emergency alert is issued and warn you at any time - day or night. Emergency alert radios can also be used to warn about other emergencies, such as a chemical spill. With the Emergency Alert Radio, you will be warned about dangerous situations in time to take shelter or other safe action.

Every home should have an emergency alert radio, just the way all homes should have a smoke detector. They can be purchased at stores that sell electronics. Prices start at about $20.00. Most run on batteries or have battery back-up.

The way emergency information is sent out in your community may not work for everyone. If you don’t speak English well, or if you use an assistive device to speak or hear, make a plan now. Make sure you can get and give information in a disaster.

Communication is Key

Communities may give information by television or radio, by automated phone call, text messages, email, or by sounding outdoor warning sirens. Police or fire may use loudspeakers to give information as they drive through the streets. Responders or volunteers may go door-to-door to talk to people directly. If you think you may not be able to understand emergency information, identify someone (or more than one person) that you can contact for help in an emergency. Have more than one way to get in touch with them. Keep their contact information with you.

Business, Personal Preparedness

Making sure employees and their families are prepared can keep them safe when disaster strikes. Employees who feel that their families are protected will be more likely to come to work during and immediately after an event. When an employee’s house and belongings survive a disaster, they are more likely to stay in the community afterwards.

Encourage team members to participate in the regular Do1Thing Program. Get employees involved at work though contests, seminars, newsletters, sharing best practices and plans with each other, etc.

It is important to remember to take care of not only your business, but yourself, and your family at home. Small business owners may experience 360-degree disasters. When disaster affects your home but you can go to work and feel normal, or vice versa, disaster is likely to have less of an emotional impact. For small business owners, personal investment in the business is often so high that the impact of disaster can be devastating.

Identify places where those with disabilities could take shelter. Make sure that the route to the shelter locations are wheelchair accessible, and that they are clearly marked.

Think about investing in equipment that can help evacuate people with disabilities when needed. Special items like stair chairs, warning strobe lights, and braille markers to identify routes for the visually impaired, are all ways you can minimize impact on anyone who has a disability.

Make sure to designate a few employees to assist with special needs evacuations, and train them in the use of any special equipment. Many resources are available to assist you with creating safe accessible evacuation routes and creating clear signs that will help those who need it evacuate. Understanding the needs of people with disabilities will assist you in making your business inclusive and accessible.

There are many types of emergency training available. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program educates people about disaster preparedness and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. In many communities, CERT training is available free. The American Red Cross, the American Heart Association, and many other community organizations offer emergency training. Consider CPR, or purchasing and training employees on an AED (automated external defibrillator). Check with your insurance agent to see if offering safety training could lower your insurance rates.

Having employees that are equipped to deal with emergencies will make your business more disaster-resilient, and it could save a life.