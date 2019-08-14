Do 1 Thing: Individuals & emergency supplies

by Norm Duesterhoeft

Any emergency is easier to handle when you have prepared ahead of time. Put together an emergency kit with important items to keep at home, and a go bag with items you will need to take with you if you evacuate. Think about what you and your family would need in a disaster. You can make kits for your home, car, or workplace.

When severe weather is predicted, make sure your car has a full tank of gas. You don’t want to wait in line for gas, if you are told to evacuate. Some storms may also knock out electricity, causing gas stations to close. Have a go bag ready if you have to shelter in place or evacuate your home. Your go bag can be part of your emergency kit, just make sure it is in a bag or easy to carry container and that it is easy to get to.

Think about these items for your go bag: battery powered radio and extra batteries; flashlight with extra batteries; lightweight blankets; emergency information, including insurance policies; a list of medications and correct dosage, and doctor’s names; personal items such as toothbrushes, soap, extra glasses, etc.; whistle; first aid kit; change of clothing; non-perishable snacks; books, cards or magazines to pass the time

Consider these additional items for infants and children: baby formula and food; diapers; baby wipes; blanket or toy. Consider these additional items for medical conditions: empty pill bottle(s) or a list of current medications; your doctor’s phone number. Make sure you update your go bag when your medications change. For pets: pet food & water; collar with ID tags; pet medication(s); pet carriers and leashes; medical records from vet; photos of your pet; microchip information.

Disasters can strike when you are away from home. If your office or school does not have an emergency kit, offer to help make one. The kit should include: first aid supplies; flashlights or light sticks; building emergency procedures; building maps showing evacuation and shelter areas; pens or pencils; signs with the words Need Help and All Clear; clipboard with class/staff names.

Make or buy an emergency kit for your car. If you travel with your pet regularly, make sure that you have an emergency kit for them as well. Some items to think about for your car kit are: a small first aid kit, flashlight or light sticks, flares or reflective cones, a blanket, cell phone charger, jumper cables, bottled water, non-perishable snacks, and a help flag or brightly colored cloth that can be tied to the antenna.

Many things that we take for granted are not available when there is no power. ATM machines may not work. Grocery stores and other businesses may not be able to accept your credit or debit card. Cash could be the only acceptable means to make a purchase. Some experts say you should have at minimum $150.00 in cash stashed away.

Business/Exercise

The disaster environment is fast-paced and stressful. Danger, adrenaline, and exhaustion can affect our ability to carry out critical tasks. Familiarizing your staff with emergency plans and procedures ahead of time through testing, training, and exercising can minimize danger and financial loss in a disaster.

Disasters require people to do things they are not familiar with, and to do them in a fast- moving, high-pressure environment. Provide training to make sure employees are thoroughly familiar with what they are expected to do and why. Hold training sessions on continuity and emergency plans. Create quick response flip charts or checklists that can be understood at a glance. Make sure everyone is comfortable with the training and that they understand what is expected of them.

The purpose of drills and exercises is to test procedures on which people have already been trained. Talking through scenarios can also be a good way to develop plans and procedures, but these should not be considered exercises. Once procedures are developed and employees have been familiarized with them, an exercise can ensure that they can be implemented in an emergency.

Create a scenario and talk it through with your employees. For example, what would happen if a tornado hit your facility? Test your capabilities. Do they know where the shelter location is at work? Are they following the role that they were assigned in training? Would this be a good plan if this actually took place?

Go over any suggestions anyone has. Use the tabletop or drill to really understand what additional actions should be added to your plans. Have participants examined, discuss, and resolve problems based on existing operational plans and identify where those plans need to be refined. Create an After Action Report and share it with participants. Create a corrective action plan based on lessons learned in the test, and implement it.

After an exercise, be sure to give participants a chance to give feedback and capture any suggestions or lessons learned—and then make changes to the procedures based on that feedback. The most common failure in an exercise program is not adapting procedures to reflect lessons learned.

Police, fire and emergency medical personnel are known as first responders, but in an emergency the first response often comes from friends, family, and co-workers on the scene. Train your staff in what to do while they wait for emergency personnel to arrive. Make sure everyone knows where First Aid Kits, fire extinguishers and other emergency supplies are located.

Call the Red Cross to find out about community education; hold a CPR class, or encourage employees to take one. If you have an AED, made sure everyone knows how to use it. Support safety training that will be relevant to the job. FEMA offers free Independent Studies that can familiarize your staff in basic safety and incident command. Make sure that personal protective equipment is available and that staff is familiar with its proper use.

If your building has more than one entrance, arrange a location to meet responders with the 911 dispatcher. Have someone guide responders to the site of the emergency. Training should include what employees should do, but it should also include what employees shouldn’t do in an emergency. Medical training should include awareness of when it’s not safe to try to offer first. Trying to help without proper training and preparation can lead to rescuers becoming victims.