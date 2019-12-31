Discussion on Groundwater Contamination in Central Wisconsin planned for January 6

Featuring panelists from Coloma Farms, Farmers of Mill Creek, Geological Natural History Survey, University of Wisconsin–Madison, USDA, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Legislature and Wood County Health Department

A panel discussion on science and solutions for groundwater contamination in central Wisconsin will take place on Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Nekoosa High School Auditorium.The event is free and open to the public.

Organized by the Wood County Citizens Groundwater Group, the event will feature panelists: Ken Bradbury from the Geological Natural History Survey, Mark Borchardt from the USDA, Sarah Yang from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Yi Wang from University of Wisconsin–Madison, Nancy Eggleston from Environmental Health for Wood, Adams and Juneau Counties, Andy Diercks from Coloma Farms, John Eron from Farmers of Mill Creek, Wisconsin Senator Patrick Testin and Wisconsin Assembly Representatives Katrina Shankland and Scott Krug. The panel will be moderated by Gloria Kubisiak from League of Women Voters.

“Our sponsors wanted to bring all sides together,” said a spokesperson from the Wood County Citizens Groundwater Group, which organized the event. “The goal is to work together on solutions for groundwater contamination of the sensitive Central Sands soils.”

The event is sponsored by Central Sands Groundwater Counties Collaborative, Wis-consin Conservation Voters, Wood County Citizens Groundwater Group, the League of Women Voters and Clean Green Action. The evening’s discussion will be recorded by River Cities Access Media, organizers said