Director of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin speaks on upcoming referendum

Matthew Johnson, Director of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, addressed the Waushara Area Democrats meeting on Oct. 24 at Christianos in Wautoma. Johnson informed the group of this non-partisan effort to update Wisconsin’s 1993 victims’ rights constitutional amendment to give more rights to victims of crime.

Marsy’s Law has passed in ten other states at this point. It is endorsed by district attorneys, law enforcement, and victims’ rights groups. Opponents have been criminal defense attorneys and, at a time, the ACLU. In Wisconsin, it was approved by two consecutive sessions of the state legislature with broad, bipartisan support. It now must be passed by a referendum for ratification at the April 7, 2020 election. It will be posed as Question 1 on the ballot.

Question 1 (on the April 7 ballot): Shall section 9m of Article 1 of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court?

Marsy’s Law for Wis-consin supporters hope the public will vote yes. More information is available at www.equalrightsforwi.com. Find it on Facebook at MarsysLawforWI.