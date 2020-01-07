CP Feeds and Country Visions Team donate over $50,000 of dairy products

CP Feeds, LLC along with Country Visions Cooperative have teamed up with some of their supply partners to donate $50,000 of dairy products to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Pallet shipments of butter and cottage cheese will be donated to provide ongoing support of much needed food to the eastern Wisconsin area as well as support dairy producers and the dairy industry’s supply chain. Elanco, Church & Dwight, Adisseo, and Balchem, are some of the partners, along with Nutra Blend, RP Nutrients, Zinpro, Land O’ Lakes, CHS, and CoBank that have joined with these companies by matching donations and providing additional funding for this effort.

“The COVID-19 pande-mic has had a huge impact on all our lives. Businesses that were ‘non-essential’, their employees and those who were part of their supply chain, including our dairy producers were among the hardest hit. We hope this donation helps provide for those in need with wholesome dairy products.” said Jim Loefer, General Manager of CP Feeds. “CP Feeds would like to thank Elanco for their leadership in coordinating this effort for all of us.”

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin started picking up pallets of butter on a biweekly schedule from Pine River Dairy in Manitowoc, in mid-May. A supply of cottage cheese from Westby Coop Creamery in Westby is pretty much on the same schedule. In total, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will be receiving about 10,500 pounds of butter and over 20,000-16oz containers of cottage cheese through the generosity of these companies and their partners. The donation also includes 1,250 soft sided coolers for the food pantries to use for distributing the products.

“At Country Visions Co-operative, as a farmer owned cooperative, we are honored to be supporting our dairy farmers and those facing hunger during these tough times in eastern Wisconsin. The COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in hardships for many and putting even more of a strain on our farmers,” said Steve Zutz, CEO of Country Visions Cooperative. “I’m glad we could come together with our partners to make this donation to support our dairy producers and provide products that will help those struggling to put food on their tables in eastern Wisconsin.”

For more information on Country Visions Cooperative and CP Feeds, LLC, visit www.countryvisionscoop.com and www.cpfeeds.com.

To learn more about hunger in Wisconsin, visit www.FeedingAmericaWI.org.