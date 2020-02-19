County Cupboard accepting scholarship applications

The County Cupboard is now accepting applications for the annual Cupboard Scholarship award. The win-ner will receive $750.00 toward tuition and fees at the college or university where they are enrolled.

Applicants must be a resident of Waushara County. The scholarship is awarded each spring to a high school senior who exemplifies dedication to his/her community by their actions and attitude.

Applications are available from the scholarship office of each Waushara County high school, by contacting the County Cupboard at the.cupboard@yahoo.com, or stopping by the store at 303 W. Main Street, Wautoma. Application deadline is April 15, 2020.