Community-wide retirement celebration planned for Dr. Groos of Family Health/ La Clinica

All are invited to join Family Health/La Clinica in celebrating the retirement of Dr. Fred Groos. This community-wide celebration will be held on Friday, Feb. 21 at the World War II Memorial Building in Wautoma, located at 440 W Main Street from 6-9 p.m.

For the past 25 years, Family Health/La Clinica has been fortunate to offer Dr. Groos’ caring and compassionate medical services at its community health center located in Wautoma. Fred Groos graduated from Wayne State University School of Medicine in 1984, specializing in family medicine. After practicing medicine for 35 years, he has announced his plans to retire at the end of February 2020.

Dr. Groos’ passion and dedication to his patients has made a significant impact in the lives of people in Central Wisconsin and beyond, including in Peru where he and his wife, Dr. Jeanne Groos, have been traveling to provide care for a number of years. Dr. Groos has a sincere enthusiasm for attending to the needs of the rural and underserved and his attention to migrant and seasonal farmworker health here in Wisconsin, both at the Wautoma clinic and on the mobile medical clinic, is truly unparalleled.

Please join Family Health/La Clinica in thanking Dr. Groos for his outstanding service. There will be live entertainment and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.