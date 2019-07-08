Community Foundation opens Community Grant Applications

The Community Found-ation of Central Wisconsin opened their online Community Grants application process on July 1, and it will end on Thursday, Aug. 15. The online application can be found at www.cfcwi.org.

The Community Found-ation supports programs and projects that align with their mission to improve the counties of Portage and Waushara by helping people, enhancing education, enriching arts and culture, contributing to wellness and improving the environment. Awards are granted based on needs in the community, the number of people served, and demonstrated collaboration within the community.

Last year the Foundation granted over $255,000 in local projects and programs in Portage and Waushara Counties through Community Grants process and nearly $1.6 million was granted by the Foundation as a whole.

Grant applications are available now through Thursday, Aug. 15. Awards are announced in mid-October. Apply now at the Community Foundation website: www.cfcwi.org. Contact the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin at 715-342-4454 for questions about the online software system or how to apply.

The Community Found-ation of Central Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships, grants and opportunities to make Central Wisconsin a better place to grow, work, play, and retire. For more information on how you can give back to your community and accomplish your philanthropy goals, please visit www.cfcwi.org.