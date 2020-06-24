Coloma Cycling Club Rides to Alpaca Farm

On June 6, the cycling club rode to the Frost Family Farm on JJ in Richford to visit the farm store, pet the alpacas, and see the chickens. This farm has been in the Frost Family for generations. The club was able to social distance while they listened to how the farm has changed over the years, touch an alpaca fleece, and they were careful as they fed and petted the alpacas to maintain their social distance. The farm is open to visitors every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a great place to visit if you want to pet or see the alpacas. The club rides every Saturday and usually leaves from the hotel at 8:30 a.m. For each ride, they visit a local home or business and at each location they hear a brief talk about that location. For information about rides, visit the Coloma Hotel’s website: www.colomahotel.com or call Sue Apps at 715-228-2401. Pictured feeding the alpacas are: Julie Attoe, Sue Schmidt (hostess), Tim & Sheila Haas, Margaret Fladvid, Peggy Coffey, Diane Hughes, Elodia Geoffers, Rich Dittle, Russ Clark, Steve Halvorsen, John Attoe. Jeanne Frost (hostess) with Alpacas. Not pictured: David Hughes, Sue Apps (organizer), Florence Dittle, Donna Grunow (hostess).