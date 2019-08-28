Coloma bicyclists ride to The Bread Bar, Coloma

On Aug. 17, the Coloma Cycling Club made a big 10-mile circle and finished off at the Coloma Bread Bar where they enjoyed coffee and “Sin-namin” rolls. They learned how Karla & Klaus Perkins, Bread Bar owners, are expanding the business by doing desserts for weddings and how popular the Friday & Saturday “Sin-namin” Rolls have become. The Coloma Cycling Club rides Saturdays in the summer and usually leave from the Coloma Hotel at 8:30 a.m. Riders bring their own bicycles, helmets, and water bottles. For questions, call Sue Apps at 715-228-2401. Everyone is welcome, but there are only a few weekends of summer rides left. Pictured are Davi Hughes, Russ Clark, Steve Halvorsen, Sue Apps, and Klaus & Karla Perkins (hosts).