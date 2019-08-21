Coloma’s last flea market scheduled for Aug. 31

The Flea & Craft Market in Coloma on Saturday, Aug. 31 will be a great place to spend part of the day as the summer of 2019 winds down.

As always, there will be vendors for shopping, food (brats & hamburgers), and the museum will be open for the last time in 2019. Inside the museum, people can relive the past and remember how life used to be. Inside the museum during the late morning, there will be a live demo where everyone can learn how to grind wheat into flour. For the children, there is a great playground in the park, and there is ample parking for shoppers and vendors.

The Market is held in the Coloma Community Park on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Vendor spaces are available for a small fee. Vendors should call Nancy at 715-570-2009.