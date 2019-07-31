Coloma’s Flea Market on Aug. 3 to focus on kids Coloma’s Aug, 3 Flea Market to focus on Children

The Flea & Craft Market in Coloma on Saturday, Aug, 3 is for everyone. It’s a great place to shop and enjoy an afternoon in a small town. However, this Saturday market will focus on children’s activities, too.

Children are invited to have a booth for free. This is a great place to sell those things that children have made and for them to learn something about business. Adult vendors are welcome, too. Vendor spaces are still available and vendors should call Nancy at 715-570-2009. Adult vendor spaces are available for a fee, but children vending spaces are free.

There will be simple crafts and games for the children, and Coloma has a great playground where kids can use up their excess energy. The museum will be open and parents can learn about the past with their children, sit in an old time school room. There is ample parking, and hamburgers and brats will be available for lunch.