The children at Peace Lutheran Church share a birthday cake for Jesus

Tue, 12/24/2019 - 09:03 Waushara1

These children including Dakota H., Ben, Bailey H., TJ Klusmeyer, Jackson Wedell, Ian Proctor, Wade Proctor, Grant Klusmeyer, Rose Tews, Sam Tews, and Kenzie enjoyed Christmas for kids on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Peace Lutheran Church, Wautoma, by sharing a birthday cake for Jesus. (Not pictured was Matt Tews and Kadie)  They heard the Christmas story, made an angel craft, sang songs and played games to celebrate.

