Chain Saw Safety Class offered at Samsel Tree farm
Chainsaw safety classes will be conducted at the Samsel Tree Farm, W10420 Beechnut Drive, Hancock. See www.samselsawmill.com for map and class information.
You will learn to bore-cut and fell trees safely. If you have any bad habits(unsafe cutting practices), be prepared to change.
Schedule for 2020:
Level 1-April 11, May 9, Oct. 10;
Level 11-June 13;
Level 111-Sept. 12; and
Level 1V-Nov. 14
Classes start at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.
Bring your own lunch, personal protective equipment (chaps, hard hat and gloves) and your chain saw.
If you do not have a chain saw, you may use the instruct-or’s saw.
The instructor is Nathan Stanford and there is a fee for the classes.
The course content can be seen in the Nathan Stanford Link on the Samsel Web site www.samselsawmill.com
For more information and a reservation call or visit the Samsel Tree Farm. Clyde Samsel Call 715-249-5602 or e-mail samsel@uniontel.net