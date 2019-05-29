Celebrate Nation Trails Day with 5th Annual Summer Hike

On Saturday, June 1, the Waushara County Ice Age Trail Alliance will be hosting their 5th Annual Summer Hike on National Trails Day. All outdoor lovers and hikers are welcome to gather from 12 to 3 p.m. to celebrate summer in Wisconsin on the Ice Age hiking trail. Come enjoy the camaraderie of other outdoor enthusiasts and hike the Mecan River segment of Waushara’s Ice Age Trail.

The Waushara Ice Age Alliance hosts this event to encourage adults and kids to embrace the outdoors and enjoy the gorgeous summer weather. It’s an adventure meant to be shared. Bring the kids and your pet dogs to enjoy the outdoor fun. Follow Hwy 21W from Wautoma to Co. GG. Watch for event signs taking you to the corner of 6th Ln. and Chicago Rd. For more information, call Jenny Addis, 715-802-3456.

Lace up your hiking boots and gather your family and friends to hit the trail. The Ice Age Trail Alliance encourages people to focus on the fun of staying active all year long, and hiking is a great way to help take charge of your own health.