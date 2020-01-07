Cash raffle drawing rescheduled

The First Congregational UCC, Redgranite, has rescheduled the Second Annual Cash Raffle Drawing to Sunday, July 12. This event was originally scheduled for March 21, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The location of the drawing will be in the church parking lot, located at 887 Bonnell Ave, Redgranite. The drawing will take place at 10 a.m.

The entire event will be broadcast on AM 650 on your vehicle radio. An area to set up lawn chairs will also be available.

Cash prizes vary anywhere from $100, $250, and $500. This will be raffled, along with over 25 gift certificates and prizes from local merchants.

Mark your calendars, as everyone is invited to attend.