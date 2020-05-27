CARES Act Aid for farmers

Newly released funds from the CARES Act will be available to provide relief to farmers.

The Wisconsin Depart-ment of Revenue is working with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to create the Wisconsin Farm Support Program which will provide direct financial assistance to farmers

Farmers will need to contact the Department of Revenue to apply for this financial assistance. It is anticipated that farmers will start to receive funds as early as June.

The USDA announced the details of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) which will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers. Farmers will need to apply through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency.