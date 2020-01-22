CAP Services awards 4th Annual Business Growth & Readiness Grant

CAP Services awards the Business Growth & Readiness Grant to one local business of any size and type, with $1,000 to $2,500 to give them the opportunity to grow and expand their existing business beyond their current market area. The selected grantee business owner is paired up with a local Business Coaching Team containing experts from the Northeast & West Central Wisconsin professionals to assist the grantee.

In October 2019, Carolina Buckner of Revita Dance Studio in Westfield was awarded the Business Growth & Readiness Grant. Revita Dance Studio offers dance, music, and martial arts classes for children ages 3+ along with fitness and martial arts classes for adults. They pride themselves in being a safe place for children to learn, develop their own voice, and artistic expression.

“Dance might not end up being their future career path, but through dance, students develop discipline, self-confidence, a network of supportive friends, and a sense of self-worth that will hopefully empower them to choose a positive life path,” said Buckner.

Revita Dance Studio was presented the grant after going through the competitive application process and an in-person interview presentation where the panel thought that Revita was deserving of this award.

Buckner also said, “The grant allowed us to purchase new mirrors that give us the ability to serve out current students better and add more classes to out schedule in an extra dance room. It means the world as a small business owner to know that support and opportunities to learn and grow are always available.”

CAP appreciated the following judges that devoted their time to going through applications and those who had face-to-face intervies with finalists: Tom Baron AICP – East Central Regional Planning Commission, Deb Coenen – SECURA Insurance, Mary Kohrell – Department of Administration, April Kopitzke – New London Area Chamber of Commerce, Todd Kukkahn – Portage County Business Council, Terri Schultz – Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce, Mark Speirs – Wisconsin Small Business Development Center UW-Stevens Point, David Thiel – Waupaca County Economic Development Corporation, and Dale Walker – Fox Valley Technical College.