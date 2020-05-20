CAP Services’ VITA Savings Promotion has a winner

Research shows that 40 percent of Americans would be unable to cover a $500 emergency expense. CAP Services’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program encourages people to use the tax time moment to set a little money aside for emergencies. For many years, the program has promoted the national Save Your Refund sweepstakes to eligible federal tax filers. This year, the tax site in Wautoma added an extra incentive available to both federal and state income tax filers.

A special drawing was available for VITA tax filers who chose to “toss their savings in the wishing well,” donated by Mark Henn, Redgranite. Any tax filer who deposited at least $50 of their federal or state tax refund into a savings vehicle was eligible. The winner of this first-time promotion was Judith Blada, Coloma. CAP congratulates Judith and all tax filers who put some of their tax refunds into savings.

As a reminder, the federal and state income tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For the safety of staff, volunteers and clients, CAP is no longer conducting in-person tax preparation appointments. Free tax filing opportunities remain through MyFreeTaxes.com, provided by United Way and H&R Block, for individuals to easily complete simple tax returns. Fillable online forms for those who are comfortable calculating their own taxes are also available at irs.gov and revenue.wi.gov.