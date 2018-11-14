Breakfast with Santa to be held Nov. 24

The Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 6th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Nov. 24 at the World War II Memorial Building in Wautoma.

From 8:30-10:30 a.m., the community can enjoy breakfast catered by Moose Inn and kids will receive a free picture with Santa. Ages 5 and above can eat for a small fee and ages 4 and under can eat for free.

The committee will be collecting items for the Community Christmas Project as well. Donate a canned food item, toy, or gently used outerwear and receive $1 off your breakfast.

Following breakfast, the Waushara Argus is spon-soring the Cookie Walk from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Over 20 businesses will have cookies this year. Purchase your tin(s) at the WWII Memorial and enjoy the Cookie Walk with friends and family

The Wautoma Public Li-brary will have activities for kids from 9:30-11 a.m.

For more information, please contact the Chamber at 920-787-3488.