Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act 2019 signed into law

Public Law 116-23, (Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act 2019) Public Law 116-23, (Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act 2019) was signed into law on June 25, 2019 and takes effect Jan. 1, 2020. The law extends the assumption of herbicide exposure to Blue Water Navy Veterans who served in the Republic of Vietnam and the offshore waters. Blue Water Navy survivors, and certain dependents may be entitled to benefits if the Veteran was exposed.

Under the law, certain Veterans, who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam and Cambodia, may be entitled to disability compensation for conditions that are related to herbicide exposure. To be entitled to VA benefits, these Veterans must have served between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, and have one or more of the conditions, listed below, that are outlined in section 3.309(e) of title 38, Code of Federal Regulations.

•Amyloid light-chain (AL) amyloidosis

•Chloracne, or other acneform disease consistent with chloracne (which became manifest within one year of the exposure)

•Chronic B-cell leukemias

•Diabetes mellitus, Type 2

•Ischemic heart disease

•Hodgkin’s lymphoma, formerly known as Hodgkin’s disease

•Non-Hodgkin’s lympho-ma

•Multiple myeloma

•Parkinson’s disease

•Peripheral neuropathy, early-onset (must be diagnosed within one year of the exposure)

•Porphyria cutanea tarda

•Prostate cancer

•Respiratory cancers (lung, bronchus, larynx or trachea)

•Soft-tissue sarcoma (other than osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, Kaposi’s sarcoma, or mesothelioma).

If you are a Waushara County Veteran, who served in the territorial waters of the Republic of Vietnam, between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, and have any of the conditions mentioned above, or, if you are the survivor of a veteran who served in these waters during that timeframe, who died of one of these conditions, please call the Waushara County CVSO Office at (920) 787-0446. We will set you up with an appointment, and let’s start working on a claim. If you previously filed a claim based on this exposure, let’s get you into the office to re-file under the new law.