Berlin’s Holiday Parade set for Nov. 21

The 34th Annual Berlin Lighted Holiday Parade, hosted by the Berlin Area Chamber of Commerce, will be on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is: Movie scenes with a Christmas tree.

Parade spectators will select the top three winning floats. The top three floats with the most correct guesses (floats are not permitted to put the title of their chosen movie on their float) will receive a cash prize.

Gather your family and friends, and spend an evening getting in the holiday spirit with the Lighted Holiday Parade in Berlin.