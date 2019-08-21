Augustfest Duck Race winners announced by Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus Council 6228 of Wautoma recently announced the winners of the Duck Race held during Augustfest on Aug. 10.

The winners are as followed:

Dainey Thomas, st. Francis, $300; Bev Walker, Wautoma, $200; Dorothy Kasuboski, Wautoma, $100; Butch Cox, Wild Rose, $50; Caleb Larson, Donnellson, IA, $50; Samantha Bickford, Wautoma, $50; Tom Triller, Wautoma, $50; Josh Glascock, Madison, $50; Pat Karasek, Wautoma, $50; Lorna Miller, Wautoma, $50; Barb Bartel, Wautoma, $50; Bobby Dietrich, Iron Ridge, $50; St. Joseph Parish Hispanic Ministry, $50.