Attend the Aging Mastery Program and learn to improve your health

The Waushara County Department of Aging, in partnership with the local UW-Extension office, is pleased to offer the Aging Mastery Program® (AMP), an eight-week health and wellness package developed by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to adults aged 55 and older. Already, over 100 participants have graduated from the program since launching it in 2016.

This is a wonderful opportunity for older adults to participate in and reap the benefits of this cutting edge, evidence-based wellness program. The program encourages mastery of sustainable behaviors that will lead to improved health, stronger financial security, and overall well-being. Some of the topics covered in the program are financial fitness, healthy relationships, advance planning, and healthy eating.

Guest speakers and educational materials will be provided for each class, along with a checklist of potential next steps and a system for tracking behaviors. There is no fee to take this class, and participants will earn points for positive actions with those points earning rewards.

The Department of Aging is currently recruiting adults to participate in the program, which will begin Thursday, May 2. It is being held at the Wild Rose Community Center with two classes taking place at ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose.

Registration for enrollment will close on Wednesday, April 24. If you are interested in learning more about this innovative program, contact Mary Suchanek, Department of Aging, at (920) 787-0403.