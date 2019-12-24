ASTOP Sexual Abuse Center to give educational presentation on sex trafficking

Sexual exploitation and sex trafficking receive a lot of media attention, which may leave people wondering how these issues impact the community. Increased awareness of the problem is always good, but conversations around sexual exploitation and trafficking can sometimes be confusing. The realities of these forms of sexual violence are often misrepresented and misunderstood, including who is affected.

Increased awareness of the problem is always good, but conversations around sexual exploitation and trafficking can sometimes be confusing. The realities of these forms of sexual violence are often misrepresented and misunderstood, including who is affected. On Thursday, Jan. 23, Waushara County will be having ASTOP Sexual Abuse Center give an educational presentation that will provide basic definitions of both sexual exploitation and sex trafficking, and addresses some common myths and misconceptions our community may have, signs and indicators of trafficking, as well as learning ways that you can help prevent and or stop our Nation’s second largest crime from affecting our community.

This is a free community event, and age appropriate for 14 years and above.

There will be an additional faith-based presentation at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wautoma, on Sunday, Jan. 26, that will be put on by Waushara County Anti-Human Trafficking. Stay tuned for those event details.

For more information regarding this event please contact Jessica Bielmeier at (920) 858-6190.